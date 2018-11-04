Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) PT Raised to $20.00 at Bank of America

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TEVA. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, September 21st. Barclays set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.26.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.59. 11,391,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,241,511. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $25.96.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 54.67% and a positive return on equity of 21.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard Daniell sold 2,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $58,940.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,940.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Iris Beck Codner sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $94,545.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,183. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,350 shares of company stock worth $239,430. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

