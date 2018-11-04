Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Position in American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,019 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,201,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $492,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,939 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth $44,997,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1,258.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,805,286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,429 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth $25,154,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth $26,053,000. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 16,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $422,615.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

AEO has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $33.00 price objective on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $29.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $964.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 12th were paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.41%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

