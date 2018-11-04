The Abyss (ABYSS) Market Cap Reaches $2.20 Million

The Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 4th. One The Abyss token can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, BitForex and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, The Abyss has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. The Abyss has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $89,139.00 worth of The Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015470 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00150358 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00257131 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $652.26 or 0.10072724 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012219 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

The Abyss Profile

The Abyss’ genesis date was November 29th, 2017. The Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,811,904 tokens. The Reddit community for The Abyss is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for The Abyss is medium.com/theabyss. The Abyss’ official website is www.theabyss.com. The Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Abyss Token Trading

The Abyss can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, CoinBene, IDEX, LATOKEN, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Bilaxy, Sistemkoin, Indodax, Hotbit, CoinExchange, DDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

