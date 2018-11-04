The Ensign Group (ENSG) Trading Up 8.1% on Analyst Upgrade

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) shares were up 8.1% on Friday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $50.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The Ensign Group traded as high as $43.76 and last traded at $45.02. Approximately 30,553 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 286,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.65.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ENSG. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub lowered The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 5,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $193,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,542.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 47,039 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $1,799,241.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,103,208.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,933 shares of company stock worth $2,968,346 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,187,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,471,000 after purchasing an additional 890,137 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,968,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 803,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 24,572 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,788,000 after purchasing an additional 31,850 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 680,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,373,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $522.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.14 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, September 30th were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

