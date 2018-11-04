The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. (ZTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th.

The Zweig Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 23.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of The Zweig Total Return Fund stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The Zweig Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $14.18.

The Zweig Total Return Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc.

