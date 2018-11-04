Thomas B. Neff Sells 39,636 Shares of FibroGen Inc (FGEN) Stock

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $1,756,667.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,693,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,364,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of FGEN opened at $44.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 2.15. FibroGen Inc has a 1 year low of $38.52 and a 1 year high of $68.55.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $43.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 22.60% and a negative net margin of 85.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FibroGen Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

FGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Leerink Swann set a $84.00 target price on FibroGen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 480.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 83,404 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.