Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) Position Reduced by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93,216 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Thomson Reuters worth $42,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 210.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,742,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923,592 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 39.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,937,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,442,000 after acquiring an additional 832,502 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 80.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,845,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,758,000 after buying an additional 821,146 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 20.8% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,517,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,070,000 after buying an additional 604,871 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 27.4% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,085,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,588,000 after buying an additional 233,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

TRI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

Shares of TRI opened at $45.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 1 year low of $36.52 and a 1 year high of $48.09.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

