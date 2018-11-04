Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,197,887 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.69% of Tiffany & Co. worth $109,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 4,305.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 345,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,436,000 after purchasing an additional 337,425 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the second quarter worth $16,904,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 18.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 49.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,076,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,711,000 after purchasing an additional 355,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 279.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TIF. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Loop Capital set a $155.00 price objective on Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tiffany & Co. to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Shares of NYSE TIF opened at $115.92 on Friday. Tiffany & Co. has a 1-year low of $90.46 and a 1-year high of $141.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.80.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, Director Francesco Trapani purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.96 per share, with a total value of $1,844,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence K. Fish sold 8,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.96, for a total value of $1,138,588.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 60,000 shares of company stock worth $7,435,050 and sold 22,148 shares worth $2,839,461. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

