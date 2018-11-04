Timken Co (TKR) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Timken in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.80 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.15.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Timken in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Timken from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

NYSE TKR opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.86. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.58 million. Timken had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $173,332.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,610.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $50,950.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,102 shares in the company, valued at $151,532.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Timken by 79.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Timken by 41.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 22,043 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Timken by 2.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 299,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Timken by 40.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Timken in the second quarter worth $3,314,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches and brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

