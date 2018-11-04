Tocagen (TOCA) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TOCA. Zacks Investment Research cut Tocagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Tocagen in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Tocagen from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. BidaskClub lowered Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Tocagen in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tocagen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Tocagen stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. Tocagen has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.84.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Tocagen had a negative net margin of 130,944.75% and a negative return on equity of 77.46%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tocagen will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOCA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tocagen by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,128,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 62,351 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tocagen in the second quarter valued at about $467,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tocagen by 107.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 41,978 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tocagen in the first quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tocagen in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

