Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) Position Reduced by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,262 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 143,345 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.12% of Toll Brothers worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $119,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 186.7% during the second quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 4,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 1,850.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward G. Boehne sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $639,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,868.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

TOL opened at $32.74 on Friday. Toll Brothers Inc has a 12-month low of $28.68 and a 12-month high of $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.23. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

