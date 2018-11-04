Traders Buy Intel (INTC) on Weakness After Insider Selling

Traders purchased shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) on weakness during trading hours on Friday following insider selling activity. $288.42 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $174.53 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $113.89 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Intel had the 10th highest net in-flow for the day. Intel traded down ($1.11) for the day and closed at $47.11Specifically, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $102,050.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,593.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $295,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,758.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,747 shares of company stock valued at $398,552. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. ValuEngine downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Intel from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Get Intel alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $220.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.11 billion. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Intel’s payout ratio is 34.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 17.9% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 23.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,788,445 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $462,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,266 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.5% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127,803 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.4% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 106,011 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 88,423 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

About Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.