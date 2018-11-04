Traders Buy NVIDIA (NVDA) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $724.32 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $582.61 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $141.71 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, NVIDIA had the 7th highest net in-flow for the day. NVIDIA traded down ($3.19) for the day and closed at $214.92

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.01.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 54.18% and a net margin of 36.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 90,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.35, for a total value of $26,281,949.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,001 shares in the company, valued at $53,240,689.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 11,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.31, for a total value of $3,082,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,222,431.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,707 shares of company stock worth $32,347,973 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,594,422 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,512,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,748 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 63.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,222,049 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,000,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,689 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 18.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,800,112 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,847,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,191 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $111,151,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $131,500,000. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

