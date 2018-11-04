Traders Buy Pfizer (PFE) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on weakness during trading on Friday. $184.60 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $110.14 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $74.46 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Pfizer had the 24th highest net in-flow for the day. Pfizer traded down ($0.74) for the day and closed at $42.93

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Societe Generale set a $43.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.95.

Get Pfizer alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $255.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 44.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.32%.

In other Pfizer news, insider Laurie J. Olson sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $418,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 55,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,976,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,576,712. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Selective Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.