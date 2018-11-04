Traders Sell Caterpillar (CAT) on Strength (CAT)

Traders sold shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $219.88 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $248.10 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $28.22 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Caterpillar had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Caterpillar traded up $1.09 for the day and closed at $125.79

A number of analysts have commented on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $171.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 35,051 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total value of $5,404,163.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,312.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De bought 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.58 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,209.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 181.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 92.3% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

