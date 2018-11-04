Traders Sell Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) on Strength (EFA)

Traders sold shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $215.72 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $248.98 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $33.26 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded up $0.09 for the day and closed at $63.35

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 629.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,482,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,519 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,969,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,575 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,984,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,338,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,373 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,561.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,841,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 911.9% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,384,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,521 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EFA)

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

