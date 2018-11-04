Traders Sell Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) on Strength (TMO)

Investors sold shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on strength during trading on Friday. $74.42 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $139.88 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $65.46 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Thermo Fisher Scientific had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Thermo Fisher Scientific traded up $0.55 for the day and closed at $234.21

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, September 7th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 125,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total transaction of $31,066,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.95, for a total transaction of $11,697,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,892,541.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,328,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,151,000 after buying an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6,260.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 13,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 12,834 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.0% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 465.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 53,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after buying an additional 44,334 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

