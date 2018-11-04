TransAlta Renewables (RNW) PT Lowered to C$12.50 at Desjardins

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.37% from the company’s current price.

RNW has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.00.

Shares of TSE:RNW opened at C$10.56 on Friday. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of C$10.23 and a 12 month high of C$13.85.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$105.80 million.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company's portfolio consists of wind, hydro, and gas facilities. It owns and operates 18 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2316 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the State of Wyoming, and the State of Western Australia.

