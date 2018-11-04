TravelCenters of America (TA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect TravelCenters of America to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. TravelCenters of America had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect TravelCenters of America to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TA opened at $4.78 on Friday. TravelCenters of America has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

In related news, Director Adam D. Portnoy bought 1,492,691 shares of TravelCenters of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,388,923.42. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 143,264 shares in the company, valued at $805,143.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TravelCenters of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on TravelCenters of America to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on TravelCenters of America from $6.50 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and convenience stores in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Travel Centers and Convenience Stores. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants (QSR), and various customer amenities.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.