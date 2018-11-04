Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) Position Lessened by Barings LLC

Barings LLC decreased its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.2% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 630,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,162,000 after buying an additional 88,049 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 8,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $1,162,895.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,859.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 8,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,431,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.36.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $124.90 on Friday. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $119.67 and a one year high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.28. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.