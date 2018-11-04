Trecora Resources (TREC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Trecora Resources owns and operates a petrochemical facility located in southeast Texas. It produces petrochemical solvents and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industries. The Company also owns undeveloped mineral properties, primarily in Saudi Arabia. Trecora Resources, formerly known as Arabian American Development Company, is based in Sugar Land, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th.

Shares of TREC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. 62,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,398. Trecora Resources has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $238.75 million, a PE ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). Trecora Resources had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $68.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trecora Resources will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trecora Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trecora Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Trecora Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $437,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trecora Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. 48.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

