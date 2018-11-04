Tremont Mortgage Trust (TRMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter.

Shares of TRMT stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $16.43.

Get Tremont Mortgage Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,374,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,374,000. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tremont Mortgage Trust

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.