TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank. The Bank conducts a commercial banking business including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. “

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.60.

TCBK stock opened at $36.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $72.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 18.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $110,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $386,000. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.