TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

TCBK has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th.

TCBK traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.72. The stock had a trading volume of 62,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,003. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $43.79.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $72.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.54 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 18.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,310,000 after purchasing an additional 69,270 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,243,000 after purchasing an additional 49,770 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 576,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 544,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 18.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after purchasing an additional 57,347 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans.

