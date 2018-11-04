TriNet Group Inc (TNET) Shares Bought by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.37% of TriNet Group worth $14,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,514,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,563,000 after acquiring an additional 374,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,052,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,740,000 after acquiring an additional 432,894 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,068,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth $37,832,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in TriNet Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,550,000 after purchasing an additional 35,433 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 17,563 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $869,895.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,414,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brady Mickelsen sold 13,916 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $805,458.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,856.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,605 shares of company stock worth $9,691,464. 38.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TNET. ValuEngine cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $47.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 2.40. TriNet Group Inc has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.65 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

