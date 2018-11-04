Trinity Industries (TRN) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Group raised shares of Trinity Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Trinity Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinity Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.22.

NYSE:TRN traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,060,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,449. Trinity Industries has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.25.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $930.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the third quarter valued at $170,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the second quarter valued at $176,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Trinity Industries by 108.0% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the third quarter valued at $202,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides various products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. Its Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and railcar maintenance services.

