Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries backed by a select group of leading venture capital investors. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is based in United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.25 price objective for the company. Compass Point set a $14.00 price objective on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $14.00 price objective on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.06.

Shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $12.59. 215,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,666. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $223.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 million. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 53.66%. On average, analysts predict that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.44%. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 89.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter worth about $2,707,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter worth about $1,119,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 42,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 18,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

