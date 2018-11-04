TrovaGene (TROV) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TROV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrovaGene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TrovaGene in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of TrovaGene stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. TrovaGene has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $8.88.

TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. TrovaGene had a negative net margin of 2,970.66% and a negative return on equity of 188.93%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrovaGene stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TrovaGene Inc (NASDAQ:TROV) by 58.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 75,131 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.15% of TrovaGene worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrovaGene Company Profile

Trovagene, Inc, a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor.

