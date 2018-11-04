TrueCar (TRUE) and Cardlytics (CDLX) Head-To-Head Contrast

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) and Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TrueCar and Cardlytics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrueCar 2 1 4 0 2.29 Cardlytics 0 1 5 0 2.83

TrueCar currently has a consensus price target of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 35.29%. Cardlytics has a consensus price target of $24.40, indicating a potential upside of 14.82%. Given TrueCar’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe TrueCar is more favorable than Cardlytics.

Profitability

This table compares TrueCar and Cardlytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrueCar -10.07% -8.42% -6.86% Cardlytics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.4% of TrueCar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of Cardlytics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of TrueCar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TrueCar and Cardlytics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrueCar $323.15 million 3.66 -$32.84 million ($0.27) -42.89 Cardlytics $130.37 million 3.30 -$19.64 million ($8.02) -2.65

Cardlytics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TrueCar. TrueCar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cardlytics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. In addition, the company offers forecast, consulting, and other services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios. Further, it provides geographically specific and real-time pricing information for consumers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Zag.com Inc. TrueCar, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc. operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels. It also provides solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

