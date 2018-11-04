Twitter Inc (TWTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Twitter posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Twitter had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $758.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.57 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Macquarie lowered shares of Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Twitter and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Bank of America set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Twitter and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

NYSE TWTR traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $34.30. 23,983,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,753,386. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Twitter has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $47.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 571.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.32.

In other news, VP Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $35,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,159,962 shares of company stock worth $126,876,560 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 216,887 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,533,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Twitter by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,852 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Twitter by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 11,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

