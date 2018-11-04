UBS Group (UBS) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Societe Generale upgraded UBS Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get UBS Group alerts:

NYSE UBS traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $14.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,963,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,655. The company has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.31. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1,218.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 56,165 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 66.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 77,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 30,832 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 52.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 39,001 shares during the period. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 33.7% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 25,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.02% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.