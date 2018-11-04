Ultra Clean (UCTT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UCTT. TheStreet cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Standpoint Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

UCTT stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $448.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 36.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 22.7% during the second quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 27,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 32.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 11.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

