Ultra Salescloud (UST) Achieves Market Cap of $0.00

Ultra Salescloud (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 4th. During the last seven days, Ultra Salescloud has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Ultra Salescloud token can now be purchased for $0.0246 or 0.00000386 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra Salescloud has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $46,492.00 worth of Ultra Salescloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00015199 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00151290 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00259312 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $622.55 or 0.09775768 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012439 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ultra Salescloud Token Profile

Ultra Salescloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Ultra Salescloud’s official website is www.ust.top. The Reddit community for Ultra Salescloud is /r/UltraSalescloudToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ultra Salescloud’s official Twitter account is @UltraSalescloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Salescloud Token Trading

Ultra Salescloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra Salescloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra Salescloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra Salescloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

