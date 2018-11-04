Under Armour (UAA) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective upped by Pivotal Research from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

UAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Under Armour from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Under Armour from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Under Armour from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.26.

UAA opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of -0.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth $1,547,000. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth $2,223,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth $883,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 133,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 33,854 shares in the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

