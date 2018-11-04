Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Receives $161.94 Average PT from Analysts

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.94.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research set a $185.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Union Pacific to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $3,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,518 shares in the company, valued at $17,448,713.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynden L. Tennison sold 8,450 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.72, for a total value of $1,282,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,189,542.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 14,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 26,030 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.4% in the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.5% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.5% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $148.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $115.16 and a 52 week high of $165.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 51.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

See Also: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.