United Fire Group (UFCS) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st.

NASDAQ UFCS opened at $54.42 on Wednesday. United Fire Group has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $61.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 0.35.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.24). United Fire Group had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $274.10 million during the quarter.

In other news, VP Neal R. Scharmer sold 5,000 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $265,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Neal R. Scharmer sold 1,015 shares of United Fire Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $50,841.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,356 shares in the company, valued at $819,272.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFCS. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in United Fire Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in United Fire Group by 87.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in United Fire Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 162,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in United Fire Group by 990.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 197,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 179,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in United Fire Group by 77.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance protection for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

