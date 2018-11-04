United Microelectronics (UMC) Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. CLSA downgraded United Microelectronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Mizuho raised United Microelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. United Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.60.

United Microelectronics stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.87. 1,537,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,542. United Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). United Microelectronics had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $39.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.72 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in United Microelectronics by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 140,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 53,347 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in United Microelectronics by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 18,069 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Microelectronics by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 34,474 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,058,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in United Microelectronics by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 582,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 368,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

