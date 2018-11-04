United States Steel (X) to Buyback $300.00 million in Outstanding Shares

United States Steel (NYSE:X) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program, which permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares on Thursday, November 1st. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $27.97 on Friday. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $47.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.92.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. United States Steel had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United States Steel from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.72.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

