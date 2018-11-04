United Therapeutics (UTHR) Receives “Hold” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“Our price target of $95/share is based on an equally weighted composite of (a) $98/share, as a 35x multiple of taxed and diluted FY22 GAAP EPS of $5.78 discounted back to and (b) an NPV of $92/share, discount rate 12.5%, growth rate -2%.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UTHR. Cowen set a $106.00 price objective on United Therapeutics and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded United Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded United Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.25.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $114.64 on Thursday. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $152.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.23.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.81). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,045. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Giltner sold 3,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total value of $419,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,860 shares of company stock worth $611,161. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 11.4% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 3,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 13.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 22.6% during the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases worldwide. The company's commercial products include Remodulin, a continuously-infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

