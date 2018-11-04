Universal Display (OLED) Trading Down 20.5% After Earnings Miss

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)’s share price fell 20.5% during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $91.36 and last traded at $103.06. 7,503,784 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 467% from the average session volume of 1,323,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.65.

The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.18). Universal Display had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $77.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on OLED. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 target price on shares of Universal Display and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Gabelli downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.82.

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $1,792,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,703,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mauro Premutico sold 10,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $1,241,739.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,518,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,583,000 after purchasing an additional 78,075 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 972,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,696,000 after acquiring an additional 278,416 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 479.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 740,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,653,000 after acquiring an additional 612,476 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 714,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 600,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,609,000 after acquiring an additional 141,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 1.64.

Universal Display Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

