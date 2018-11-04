Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (ULH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ULH shares. ValuEngine cut Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut Universal Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Universal Logistics from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Universal Logistics to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st.

In other news, CEO Jeff Rogers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $264,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H.E. Wolfe sold 10,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $354,791.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $881,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 71.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Universal Logistics by 75.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,019,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,770,000 after buying an additional 439,058 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Universal Logistics by 7.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,954,000 after buying an additional 38,095 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Universal Logistics by 59.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 86,650 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Universal Logistics by 14.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 208,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after buying an additional 25,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Universal Logistics by 24.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 33,745 shares in the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Logistics stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $778.02 million, a PE ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.74. Universal Logistics has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $37.67.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $374.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.00 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.53%.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

