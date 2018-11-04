US Bancorp DE Acquires 84,377 Shares of Albemarle Co. (ALB)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,377 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.43% of Albemarle worth $46,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,330,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $691,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,510 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1,220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,617,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,144 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,024,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $190,981,000 after acquiring an additional 38,781 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 861,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,220,000 after acquiring an additional 55,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPF Beheer BV boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 757,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,733,000 after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total value of $301,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on shares of Albemarle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.55.

NYSE:ALB opened at $106.44 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $86.75 and a 12 month high of $144.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. Albemarle had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $853.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.49 million. Research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.19%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

