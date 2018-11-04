US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (RWX)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,036,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $39,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 13,991 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $589,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $389,000.

Shares of RWX opened at $36.81 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $42.53.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

