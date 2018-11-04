US Bancorp DE Sells 11,269 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 467,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,269 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $51,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 162,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in PPG Industries by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries stock opened at $106.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.36. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.37 and a fifty-two week high of $122.07.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.71%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Vertical Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.81.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

