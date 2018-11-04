US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.36 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) will announce sales of $6.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.36 billion. US Foods reported sales of $6.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year sales of $24.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.39 billion to $25.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $26.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.39 billion to $28.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover US Foods.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “$39.60” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

NYSE:USFD opened at $29.22 on Friday. US Foods has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in US Foods by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth $406,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in US Foods by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 174,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 42,111 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in US Foods by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 159,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 93,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in US Foods by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

