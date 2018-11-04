US Gold Corp (USAU) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $2.88 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given US Gold an industry rank of 226 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get US Gold alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of US Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 18th.

Shares of US Gold stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,941. US Gold has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $3.27.

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that US Gold will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About US Gold

U.S. Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration and development of gold and precious metals properties in the United States. It has interests in the Keystone and the Gold Bar projects located on the Cortez trend in Nevada; and the Copper King gold and copper project located in southeast Wyoming.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Gold (USAU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.