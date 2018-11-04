US Xpress Enterprises (USX) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) had its price target cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price suggests a potential upside of 111.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on USX. Bank of America initiated coverage on US Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on US Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on US Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on US Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on US Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Xpress Enterprises has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

NYSE:USX traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.10. 2,917,153 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. US Xpress Enterprises has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $16.94.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $460.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that US Xpress Enterprises will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John William White acquired 23,000 shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $314,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $188,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $346,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $463,000.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

