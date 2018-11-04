USA Financial Portformulas Corp Purchases New Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $115,000. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $115,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $115,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 189.9% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 156.0% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $516.22 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.75 and a twelve month high of $581.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.17. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $920.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Jamie Samath sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.21, for a total value of $431,317.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,296.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,003 shares of company stock worth $42,709,030 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $613.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $550.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.64.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.