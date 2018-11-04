USA Financial Portformulas Corp Purchases Shares of 23,080 Primo Water Co. (PRMW)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Primo Water as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 5,864.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 11,260 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRMW opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Primo Water Co. has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $20.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.50 million, a P/E ratio of 82.43, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.61.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Primo Water had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $75.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.96 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Cauthen sold 1,377 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $26,934.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,470.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Norris sold 25,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,817.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,509 shares of company stock worth $4,895,288. 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRMW has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

