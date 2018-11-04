USA Financial Portformulas Corp Reduces Stake in Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp cut its stake in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter worth $512,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the second quarter worth $229,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 10.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,280,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,700,000 after acquiring an additional 115,989 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 31.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 649,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,240,000 after acquiring an additional 154,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 25.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MBUU. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $41.00 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Malibu Boats currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

In related news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $565,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phillip S. Estes sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $4,229,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,115.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,823 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,169 over the last quarter. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $42.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.34 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45. Malibu Boats Inc has a 1 year low of $27.44 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.65 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 43.60%. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.